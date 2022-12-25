Questioned By Police, Tunisha's Co-actor Zutshi Says 'could See She Was A Little Worried'

TV actor and Tunisha Sharma's co-star, Parth Zutshi, was called for questioning by the police in connection with the actress' death case. Actor Parth Zutshi said that he was asked general questions and refused to comment on Tunisha's personal relations.

Speaking to media persons, Parth Zutshi said, "I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations. I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter. When the incident happened, I came to know she attempted suicide."

Sharma's co-actor Zutshi further asserted that police officials called him to interrogate about what was going on at the set of the show. "I came to know she attempted suicide. We could see that she was a little worried though I can't comment on her internal matters," he added.

TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Mumbai:I was called for questioning by police & was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations,I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter.When incident happened, I came to know she attempted suicide:Parth Zutshi, Co-actor pic.twitter.com/BRb2N53H54 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

TV actor Sheezan Khan sent to four-day police custody

On Sunday, December 25, a Vasai court in Maharashtra sent TV actor Sheezan Khan to four-day police custody till December 28 in connection with the Tunisha Sharma death case.

Speaking to reporters, accused Sheezan Khan's advocate Sharad Ray said that the TV actor has been sent to 4-day custody till December 28. "The court is doing its work, we are doing our work. The police have no solid evidence as yet. He (Sheezan) has been sent for 4 days of custody," advocate Sharad Ray said.

The advocate called the allegations against Sheezan of instigating Tunisha Sharma for the suicide 'false'. He said to reporters that further probe is yet to be conducted.

#BREAKING | Sheezan Khan has been sent to custody for 4 days. Police don't have any evidence as yet. Allegations are put against him. Further probe is yet to be conducted: Sheezan Khan's advocate - https://t.co/UMEAszAkVG pic.twitter.com/Jbe0RqLzyv — Republic (@republic) December 25, 2022

Notably, Sheezan Khan was arrested on Saturday after a case under Section 306 (Abetment to Suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him based on the complaint by Tunisha's mother.