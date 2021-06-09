'Qurbaan Hua' Actor Rajveer Singh Reveals He Had Almost 150 Comic Books As A Child

Since the commencement of the show, Zee TV's Qurbaan Hua has entertained its audience with exciting twists and turns in the lives of Neel played by Rajveer Singh and Chahat portrayed by Pratibha Ranta. While the audience is in for some high-voltage drama in the future episodes, the actors have been reminiscing about their good old childhood days over the past several days. Recently, Rajveer spoke about those days when reading meant more than just the script for him. In fact, he recalled fondly the time when reading comic books during the school day was frowned upon.

Qurbaan Hua's Rajveer Singh talks about owning 150 comic books in his childhood

Rajveer pondered on his school days, saying, "Comic books and novels have played a very important role in my life." He used to dislike reading books when he was small and only liked the subjects Hindi and Sanskrit. "Around that time, I was introduced to comic books featuring characters such as Nagraj, Super Commando, and Doga. When I was in ninth grade, I became so enamoured with comic books that I would spend the entire day reading them," he said. His mother would be impressed with him since she thought he was always studying. However, she had no idea about comic books because he used to hide them between all his textbooks.

Image source: PR handout

This went on for over six months until he received the results of his pre-boards. He did not perform well in the exams. This is when his mother found out everything. "I had a collection of about 150 comic books at the time, which I kept concealed in different parts of my room so my mother couldn't discover them. When I went to play cricket with my buddies one day, she walked into my room and saw there is usually a book with another book in it." She discovered his comic book collection and severely scolded him for it. She made sure he got rid of the comics, but she had no idea there were 100 more hidden.

He went on to say that to rescue his comics, he gave them to his mama's son, which resulted in his school scores being thrown out as well. His mother soon found out about it and tossed them all away. However, his cousin had managed to preserve two or three comics, which Rajveer still has. He hasn't read them in years because he is afraid his mother punishing him. When he joined the theatre, he started reading works that he despised as a child.

He began to enjoy Hindi literature. Rajveer is not a big fan of English novels but has tons of Hindi books. When his mother comes to visit, she tells him that if he read these novels as a child, he would have been a government collector. He often responded by saying, "I'm not a collector today, but I'm an actor," with a big smile on her face. He believes that people should read more, especially now that people are under lockdown. It will undoubtedly extend their horizons and help them grow.

Image: Rajveer Singh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.