Qurbaan Hua November 7 Spoiler: Sinister Plots To Kill Chahat Are Revealed; Watch

Qurbaan Hua is one of the popular television shows that airs on ZEE TV. Qurbaan Hua episodes often bring some intense moments in dramatic sequences. This show stars Karan Jotwani and Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles of Neel and Chahat respectively. Zee has now released the promo of the episode of Qurbaan Hua November 7. Here is all you need to know about it.

Have a peek at Qurbaan Hua November 7 2020 spoiler

The latest one of the Qurbaan Hua spoilers shows that Gazala plans to assassinate Chahat using a gun. Chahat, who is concerned about her ill father Dr. Baig, receives a text message which tells her to come to the iron factory in the evening if she wanted to see and find her father. The text message, however, has a rather sinister plot against Chahat hidden inside it as well. Godamvari is also planning to kill Chahat in that factory once she reaches there.

ALSO READ: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoilers Sept 11: Prerna Signs Deal Papers, Komolika Rejoices

This shows that Chahat’s life is in imminent danger because of these circumstances. Godamvari even has plans to dispose of Chahat’s body once she kills her. To leave no evidence behind, Godamvari plans to dispose of her body in the molten iron, which would make it impossible to recover her body. With sinister plans which threaten Chahat’s life lingering at both ends, it will be pulsating to see how these events shape out.

ALSO READ: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Sep 14 Spoiler: Anurag Suspects Komolika And Nivedita's Plan

The makers have revealed in the Qurbaan Hua November 7, 2020, spoiler that they are about to reveal one of the major plots of the show. With the lead characters of Neel and Chahat who are constantly against each other, it will be rather interesting for the viewers to see what Neel does in this threatening situation that Chahat is about to find herself in. The show also stars experienced actors such as Sonali Nikam, Parakh Madan, Aayam Mehta, Nitin Bhasin and more. The episode will air on Zee TV on November 7, and the makers will be looking forward to thrilling the audiences by thickening the plot of the show in this episode.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Shares Throwback Picture From Her Show 'Pavitra Rishta'

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Written Update For November 5, 2020: Preeta And Karan Face Problems

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.