'Radha Krishn's Sumedh Mudgalkar Talks About Portraying Different Role In 'Escaype Live'

We have heard of actors going through rigorous training programs to get into a specific character. There are times when an actor would start imbibing traits of his on-screen character after essaying it for a long time making the transition to a new one a different experience. Similar is the case for Sumedh Mudgalkar who is essaying the role of Darkie in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming social thriller - Escaype Live. The talented actor is known for his acclaimed role of Lord Krishna in a popular television show which is widely different from his debut role in the OTT sphere.

Sumedh Mudgalkar opens up about his role in Escaype Live

Explaining his experience of performing the dynamic role of Darkie in Escaype Live Sumedh said, “When you play a part for many years, you also imbibe a lot of their qualities. Your mannerisms and thought process also get influenced especially when it's a divine character like Lord Krishna because you know, whatever you are learning is the right thing to deal with for dealing with the world, with your own self, the battles that go inside you, everything."

He further added, "Lord Krishna teaches about wisdom and how to conduct yourself in the right manner about worldly things. While Darkie is the exact opposite of this! I had to unlearn a lot of moral learnings that I had gained throughout this procedure and had to take a day to get into the skin of my character. Darkie’s persona is loud and ambitious. He wants to be a superstar at any cost! He doesn't have a filter of what's good or wrong, he just knows what he wants and he gets it. I had to take a day to unlearn everything and get into a loud mindset of Darkie which was the biggest challenge. I hope the viewers will understand and appreciate the challenge that I have taken and the efforts that I have put into this character!"

Sharing a short video from his upcoming series, Sumedh wrote in the caption, "6 lives. 3 crores. 1 contest. Endless consequences. How far will you go for your dreams? #HotstarSpecials #EscaypeLive. All episodes streaming from May 20th only on @disneyplushotstar". Watch here:

More on Escaype Live

Escaype Live is a fictional story, penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary, that is likely to seem very true and real. Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series heavily emphasizes the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed. The story features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal - to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app in the country called Escaype Live. The cast of the upcoming series includes Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, and Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

The essence of the series explores the lengths content creators and tech giants are willing to travel to achieve their aspirations. Set across different cities of India, the series leveraged different dialogue writers for each city to add regional authenticity. Dance Rani’s story based in Jaisalmer saw her dialogues being penned by Vinod Sharma while Amcha’s lines were penned by Amol Surve. Similarly, Banaras-based characters of Meenakumari and Sunaina’s dialogues were written by Ranveer Pratap Singh while Darkie and Fetish Girl’s dialogues were penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary.

