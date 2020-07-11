'RadhaKrishn' Actor Kinshuk Vaidya Talks About Pay Cuts In The Industry As Shoots Resume

Television actor Kinshuk Vaidya who will be seen essaying the role of Arjun in the serial RadhaKrishn spoke about the current crisis in the entertainment industry. With the coronavirus lockdown getting the best of the producers, there have been pay cuts and the Kinshuk is one of the many actors who will work in lesser than their normal salary. In an interview with a news publication, he revealed what he thinks about the ongoing pay cuts in the industry.

RadhaKrishn actor Kinshuk Vaidya talks about pay cuts in the industry

The coronavirus pandemic not only brought a temporary halt to the industry but many projects in the industry were either downsized or brought to halt. With so many uncertainties around, Kinshuk believes that in the times of distress it is alright to compromise on his own salary. He revealed in the interview that during the time of a global crisis, people are being laid off with just a mail or a call.

Kinshuk said that he has been working for the program since a long time and when the person you work for asks for a pay cut due to a pandemic, then he does not feel that there is anything wrong with it. It is not that the people he works for are not paying, it is a mere pay cut and he is okay with that.

During the financial crisis, he believes that everyone is facing a similar situation and it is nothing to be alarmed about. He also added that he will be supporting the production house through a pay cut to sustain the money crunch that the production house is facing.

Kinshuk also added that the situation is not upsetting but only will get better. He said that the lockdown has caused the loss for the production houses and that is the reason they are unable to pay the same salary as before. The reduced package will bounce back once the economy is stable.

The reduced amount will go back to normal once the global health crisis reduces and the economy catches its pace. He also added that the stock exchange markets have also crashed in the wake of the pandemic. It is not that only one person is facing the wrath, everyone is on the same boat, as per Kinshuk. He believes that the future days will be better than now

