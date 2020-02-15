'Radhakrishn' Written Update | Feb 14: Krishna And Sudama Reunite

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series that airs on Star Plus and is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 14, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

'Radhakrishn' written update for February 14

The episode starts with Sudama reaching Krishna’s palace to meet him. Sudama is an old friend of Krishna who has walked a long distance to meet his ‘sakha’ in Dwarka. But looking at the state of Sudama’s clothing, the guards don’t let Sudama enter the palace. Every guard keeps on questioning Sudama whenever they see him and this makes Sudama feel very tired of repeating his relationship with Krishna to everyone.

Meanwhile, Krishna makes an announcement in the palace that he has something important to say and takes everybody towards the gates. Since the guards did not let Sudama get inside his palace, Sudama starts calling Krishna while standing at the door itself.

Just then, when the guards are about to drag Sudama out of the palace, Krishna reaches and tells everyone that Sudama is his best friend. He then announces Sudama is an important person in his life and no one should stop or question Sudama anymore.

Krishna then takes Sudama into his palace and makes him sit at his throne. Sudama gets very emotional as a king showed so much respect for a poor man by letting him sit at the thone. When Balram asked Sudama about how he found the way to Dwarka palace, Sudama told him that an arrogant man and his wife accompanied him on the way to the palace.

Sudama told that he didn’t let them meet Krishna as throughout the way the man was speaking ill about Krishna. Krishna then speaks to Mahadev through telepathy and lets him know that he was expecting his and Pravati’s arrival at the palace and apologises on behalf of Sudama.

Krisha then washes his best friend's feet and, seeing this, Rukmini realises that she was behaving arrogantly with Sudama before. Krishna then asks Sudama about whether he brought any gift for him. Sudama says that he didn’t have anything at home as he didn’t have any work that brought him any income, so he bought a handful of rice.

Krishna obliges his gesture and requests Rukmini that he will eat only this rice for his lunch today. Krishna then announces that Sudama will now be the Mahapandit for the upcoming Mahashivratri celebration.

Meanwhile, Rukmini goes to the kitchen and orders a Chappan Bhog for Sudama. She finds Radha there who tells her that she has already met Sudama earlier and that she has already ordered to make Chappan Bhog. Rukmini then tells Radha about Sudama's gift for Krishna in the form of a handful of rice. To which Radha replies that Krishna will eat nothing more than this rice today. The episode ends.

