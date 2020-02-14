Radhakrishn Written Update For February 13, 2020 | Will Krishna Meet Sudhama?

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series which is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 13, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

The episode started with Rukmini ordering the maids to decorate the room with flowers as Maha Pandit is coming for the Mahashivratri pooja. Radha is doing her hair while Krishna watches her and just then Rukmini walks to him and informs him of what Balram told her. She tells him that a Maha Pandit is coming for Mahashivratri pooja and that is why she is decorating the room and making arrangements for a feast. Krishna gets very happy with this and tells her to make simple food as his special friend prefers that. Rukmini is excited to meet this special friend and she goes herself to the big belpatra tree in Dwarka, to get the special leaves for the Mahashivratri Pooja.

Later, Sudhama wakes up Mahadev who is in disguise and asks him that how can he sleep a whole night instead of searching for Dwarka. Mahadev tells him that his name is Bholenath and his wife’s name is Uma and that he heard about Dwarka’s Mahashivratri feast and so he is going there to enjoy the feast for the very first time. Sudhama tells him that he must not be knowing where Dwarka is and Mahadev agrees. Sudhama also tells him that he is Krishna’s friend and will get entry into Dwarka.

Mahadev requests him to take them along and Sudama agrees. They all reach near Dwarka. Sudhama looks at the city and wonders in awe that his friend made such a beautiful city. Krishna hears that Mahadev is playing a prank with his friend. Mahadev touches the ground and as he creates a path, he tells Sudama that his friend is very strange and he finds the city strange too.

Then they reach near the door but a guard stops them and Sudama tells that he is Krishna’s friend but the guard does not give him entry. The guard says that such a poor broke man cannot be Krishna’s friend. Just then Radha passes by and Sudama calls her. Radha instantly identifies him and asks if he is the special person whom Krishna has invited and tells him that Krishna will be happy to meet him. The guard wonders and asks her how can a poor man be a special person. Radha says that a person’s value should not be judged by his looks but by his nature and knowledge.

Radha asks Sudama to meet Krishna and she goes. Rukmini walks in next and asks the guard as to who is the poor man. The Guard says that the man says he is Krishna’s friend and that even Radha thinks the same. Rukmini disagrees and says that she will go and check with Krishna. The guard stops Sudama again and Krishna asks Mahadev to get his friend inside. Mahadev does some magic and the guard invites Sudama inside. Mahadev also wanted to meet Krishna but Sudama tells him playfully how he will not let him meet Krishna.

