Radhakrishn Written Update For Feb 28: Satyabhama Finally Meets Krishna

Radhakrishn is a popular mythological TV show that airs on Star Plus. It is based on the divine love story of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn witnessed some unexpected twists and turns. Here is a written update of the show for February 28, 2020.

Radhakrishn written update for February 28, 2020

The episode begins with Radha telling Rukmini that she should not make her own judgement of Satyabhama in her mind. But Rukmini is hell-bent on stopping Krishna from meeting Satyabhama. Krishna meanwhile reaches the temple and asks the pandit about their ongoing activities. The pandits worriedly confess to him that they are all praying to Narayan as the people of Dwarka are struck with greed.

Krishna is accused of killing Prasen

Krishna then asks pandits to close their eyes while praying to Narayan. Once they do so, Krishna quickly finishes off the bhog which is kept there and asks the pandits to open their eyes. Radha watches this scene and angrily confronts Krishna, asking him if he thinks himself as Narayan. Krishna agrees to this and says that Narayan and Lakshmi are instilled in every human being. Soon, Rukmini also enters the scene and tells Krishna that she does not want him to meet Satyabhama as the latter claims to be more beautiful than her. Krishna agrees to this and says that he will not meet Satyabhama until Rukmini herself gives him permission.

Meanwhile Satrajit's brother thanks his friends for helping him protect the Syamantak Mani inside the forest. They are all set to leave the spot when a ferocious tiger attacks Prasen and kills him. Satyabhama meets Satrajit who is worried for Prasen. Satrajit tells her that he fears Krishna must have killed Prasen. Satyabhama tells him that in that case, they must confront Krishna. Later that night, Krishna confesses to Balram that he needs to attend the sabha.

However, Satrajit and Satyabhama arrive on the spot and accuse Krishna of killing Prasen. As promised to Rukmini, Krishna flees from the spot as he does not wish to meet Satyabhama. But Rukmini, for the sake of Krishna's reputation, finally agrees to let him meet Satyabhama. Krishna and Satyabhama come face to face amidst the ongoing conflict.

