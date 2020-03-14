'Radhakrishn' Written Update For March 13: Ayan Asks Krishna For Help To Safe Kutila

Radhakrishn is a mythological television series based on the life of Radha and Krishna, which airs on Star Plus. The latest Radhakrishn episode aired on March 13, 2020. The show stars Sumedh Mudgalkar as Krishna and Mallika Singh as Radha. Read the Radhakrishn written update to know what happened in the latest episode.

Radhakrishn March 13, 2020 episode

The episode starts with some men from Narkasur and Moor's army taking Kutila away. Ayan tries to follow them but his father Ugrapath said that he will not be able to beat them. He then advises him to let go of his ego and seek help from Krishna in Dwarka. He says that Krishna was the only one who can save Ayan's sister. Ayan replies that if it saves his sister's life, then he will do whatever it takes.

In Dwarka, Krishna stops Balram from going to Barsana to save the people from Moor. He says that there is no need to do so. Krishna claims that he was waiting for Moor to fill his quota with sins and then he will punish Moor. He also says that there was a special guest coming to visit them. A servant then came and informed Krishna that there is someone named Ayan from Barsana at the door.

Krishna asks the servant to bring Ayan in with dignity and also informs Radha about the same. When Ayan comes, Krishna, Radha, Rukmini, and Satyabhama are present. When Satyabhama asks who Ayan is, Rukmini says that he is Radha's husband. Ayan asks Krishna to save his sister and the other women in Barsana. He also says that he would do whatever takes and that the situation is very complicated. He also says that he will take Radha back to Barsana. Krishna then instructs Ayan and Rukmini to stay back in Dwarka and reassures them that everyone in Barsana will be safe.

The Devtas then discuss how Moor and Narakasur will easily overpower them and that Narayan is the only one who can help. They also met Krishna and request help. Ayan hears this conversation. Krishna agrees to help only if Indrani gives him Prajipat, which he had promised Satyabhama as a gift. Ayan then tries to inform Radha but gets distracted as he comes to know that Radha lives like a servant. He askes Radha why she had let Krishna treat her so. Radha replies that it was because of the oath to lead a simple.

