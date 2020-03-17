Radhakrishn Written Update For March 16: Krishna Speaks About Noor Getting Powerful

Radhakrishn revolves around the life of Radha and Krishna, who are considered to be one of the divine couples, according to Hindu mythology. The popular TV series that airs on StarPlus features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in prominent roles. Read on to know Radhakrishn written update for March 16, 2020:

Radhakrishn written update for March 16, 2020

The episode begins with Ayan and Radha discussing Krishna's intentions. Ayan says during such tough situations Krishna should think about states like Barsana and not make deals for the Parijat tree. Satyabhama hears the conversation. Angry that they were taking ill about Krishna, she tells Radha that they cannot be talking in such a despicable way. Radha then asks Ayan to apologise.

On the other hand, Krishna explains how hard Noor has been meditating to seek blessings from Brahma. Krishna explains the importance and strength of will power and that one can do anything if one has willpower. Narayan has a conversation with Balram about the sins Noor has committed and asks when he will refrain from committing sins.

Narad goes to Devraj and he says they are ready to hand over the tree and have brought it back to the city of Dwarka. Satyabhama says since the tree has been brought for herm she demands the tree be placed in her garden area so that only she can enjoy the fragrance of the flowers. Rukmini says that since the tree is in Dwarka, everyone should experience the presence of it. Satyabhama does not agree since she thinks it belongs to her.

Radha starts thinking about Satyabhama and her arrogance and hopes she understands the reality and accept it wholeheartedly. Krishna says the tree will be placed where Satyabhama wants. On the other side, Noor says to Narkasur that he will bring all the women from Devlog for his entertainment.

At last, Krishna says that it becomes critical to understand the timings to criticise and insult when two individuals become enemies of each other. Insulting someone to make them realise their mistakes will never prove beneficial but criticism can, especially if one wants to rectify others. But at the same time, the time, place and situation also become very important.

