Radhakrishn Written Update For March 6: Balram Is Notified About The War

Radhakrishn is a widely popular mythological television series that airs on Star Plus, based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode aired on March 06, 2020.

The episode begins with the chapter which will teach Rukmini a very important lesson. Krishna and Radha have a conversation regarding the importance of Radha's presence in the state of war. Krishna further says that the Holi celebration should be done in the most beautiful way. Radha says she wants the Holi celebration to be of their colour, which is blue.

Radha wakes up from sleep and realizes that he comes in her dreams. Radha affirmatively talks about the Holi celebration and goes in to check with the Dwarka people. The citizens thank her for her help.

Radha has a conversation with the people on the Holi celebration. Balram informs her about her brother's Rukmi's intentions. Rukmini gets worried about listening to Balram. He says until Krishna returns they need to act calm else Rukmi will doubt the situation.

Satyabhama listens to the conversation. She talks about how they should divert Rukmi's mind. Satyabhama meets Rukmi and tricks him by asking him to do something, that he is going to the king of Vidharv state. He agrees to her.

Meanwhile, Balram gets informed about Jarasand's awareness about the secret bridge to Dwarka. He gets angry and thinks that Rukmi must have done that.

On the other hand, Krishna and Vriksh Raj call out for Mahadev and request to open the door of the cave. Lord Shiva says he has to think of an alternative as they two have thrown him into a very big dilemma. Krishna senses the danger that is approaching the city of Dwarka while Jarasand, with full power, is all set to attack the city.

