Raghav Juyal Tests COVID-19 Positive After Experiencing Fever; Asks People To Stay Safe

Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal has tested positive for COVID-19. He was diagnosed with coronavirus on April 21, 2021, as he took to his social media handles to share the news. In his post, he mentioned he was experiencing cough and fever for some time. He also asked people who came in his contact to take care of themselves and follow all COVID-19 protocols.

Raghav Juyal COVID positive report

Several celebrities commented on Raghav's post. From YouTuber Prajakta Koli to dancer Shakti Mohan, celebrities wished him a speedy recovery. Dancer Mohena Kumari Singh wrote, ''Take care Raghav ! Wish you a speedy recovery baba ðŸŒ¼ðŸŒ¸ðŸ™ðŸ½'' while Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote 'Ary bhai! Dhyaan rakho, theek ho jaldi! Bohot uchal kood karni haiâ¤ï¸'.

Apart from his friends and colleagues, Raghav also received a massive amount of response from his fans who wished for his quick recovery. Raghav who has a strong social media presence with over 8.1 million followers on Instagram received more than 6.9 thousand wishes from his fans. Here is how his fans have reacted to the news.

Raghav steps up to help people

Raghav recently took to his Instagram stories to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis. He posted a story asking people to let him know if anyone wants him to post about plasma needs or any other valuable information. He wrote, ''Dm me if u need me to post and share plasma needs or any valuable information about COVID''.

Raghav Juyal's trivia

Raghav Juyal is known for his unique dance style Slow Motion. He reinvented the SLow Motion walk in India. He entered the industry with the dance reality show Dance India Dance Season 3. Since then, he has worked as a dancer, television presenter, and actor in several shows. He is currently working as the host of the show Dance Deewane. He has been associated with the show since 2018. Raghav has also worked in several movies and web series. His works include ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, ABCD 2, Sonali Cable, Street Dancer 3D, Nawabzaade, Abhay, and Bohot Hua Samman.

Promo Image Source: Raghav Juyal's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.