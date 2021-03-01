Raghav Juyal's Video On Sex Education Has Him Marveling At Some Hilarious Responses; Watch

Raghav Juyal was recently seen asking people about their opinions on sex and he uploaded the video on his Instagram. Through this video, he shed light upon the importance of sex education and how it is still a taboo subject in India.

Also read: Raghav Juyal Shares Thoughts On Uttarakhand Floods, Says 'It's A Very Bad News For All'

Raghav Juyal's video on sex education

In the video uploaded on Raghav Juyal's Instagram, he is asking people about sex. He interviews many people, with most of them getting awkward and hesitating to answer after hearing the word 'sex'. One of them said that they don't know anything about sex while others gave hilarious answers. Raghav Juyal tried to throw light upon the subject of sex education which is still considered taboo in India. In the caption, Raghav Juyal wrote that Sex Education is still taboo, but the answers he got were hilarious.

Fans appreciate Raghav Juyal for shedding importance on sex education

Raghav Juyal's Instagram has almost 7 million followers. Fans appreciated the dancer for bringing up the topic of sex education on his Instagram. Many showed their appreciation in the comments section. One fan commented that it was a good initiative taken by him and the subject of sex education should also be taught in schools. Another fan commented that the topic is still taboo but the video was hilarious. There were some fans who reacted by commenting laughing emojis.

Also read: Raghav Juyal shares thoughts on Uttarakhand floods, says 'It's a very bad news for all'

Raghav Juyal's Dance Deewane

Raghav Juyal is known for his slow-motion dance and is also often called the King of slow motion. Raghav Juyal is currently seen on the dance show Dance Deewane as a host. He also hosted other dance shows like Dance Plus, Super Dancer and Nach Baliye. Raghav Jayal was also seen in movies such as Sonali Cable (2014), ABCD 2 (2015), Street Dancer 3D (2020).

Also read: Raghav Juyal shares Swami Vivekananda quotes that helped him to know real 'tolerance'

Raghav Juyal's videos on climate change

Raghav Juyal's videos often feature the serene mountains of Uttrakhand and Dehradun which is Rahul Jayal's hometown. He is also seen promoting environmental protection and how global warming has affected the mountains. The dancer has uploaded various videos and pictures to raise awareness about climate change and how it is affecting the mountains.

Also read: Remo D'Souza Is 'recovering', Says Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.