Raghav Tiwari From 'Hamariwali Good News' Talks About His Mahashivratri 2021 Celebration

Television actor Raghav Tiwari, who is currently seen in the Zee TV show, Hamari Wali Good News has spoken about his plans for celebrating Mahashivratri 2021. In Hamariwali Good News, Raghav plays Aditya Tiwari since the shows debut on Zee TV in October last year. Tiwari has also featured in Bollywood films like Priyanka Chopra starrer Mary Kom (2014), Ranthambore (2014) and The Pushkar Lodge (2019). Read on to know about what Raghav Tiwari has in store for this Mahashivratri 2021 celebrations.

Raghav Tiwari chats about his Mahashivratri 2021 plans

Raghav Tiwari has outlined his plans for Mahashivratri 2021 and has spoken about how celebrating Lord Shiva brings positivity to his life. He said, "Not many know, but I celebrate Mahashivratri every year as I am an ardent follower of Lord Shiva. I go to the temple every year and conduct a small pooja and this year as well, I plan to do the same before heading to the sets of Hamariwali Good News."

Raghav has been quite busy filming Hamariwali Good News. He talks about his busy schedule saying, "The schedule is very tight these days, so I'll get time only in the morning this year. I must add that my connection with Lord Shiva is very different and whenever I need some positivity, I remember him and the festival is a big deal for me." He added, "Happy Mahashivratri to one and all, I am sure the Lord will shower his love and blessings to one and all this year."

The plot of Raghav Tiwari's serial Humari Good Wali News is about the sweet and sour relationship between Navya (Shristi Jain), daughter-in-law of the Tiwari family based in Agra and her mother-in-law, Renuka (Juhi Parmar). The beauty of their relationship further develops when Navya learns that she cannot become a mother and Renuka decides to bear her children for her.

More about Raghav Tiwari

Raghav Tiwari earlier featured in a supporting role in the 2015 TV serial Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. He also walked the ramp for designer Jaya Mishra in India International Style Week Season 2.

(Image Source: PR)

