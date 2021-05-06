Raghu Ram Shares Video Of His Son; Wonders If Getting Him To Read So Soon Was A Good Idea

Indian television personality and MTV Roadies legend, Raghu Ram, recently shared a video on his Instagram handle featuring his son Rhythm. In the video, Raghu Ram's son can be seen playing with a book and running around with it. The song Believer by Imagine Dragons can be heard playing in the background.

Raghu shared the post with a hilarious caption which read, "Uh-Oh!... Someone's fed up! Maybe getting him started on reading books so early wasn't such a good idea after all!". He also shared a couple hashtags for his little boy, "#ToddlerWithAttitude #RebelRhythm". Take a look at Raghu Ram's Instagram post featuring his son Rhythm, below.

Fans react to Raghu Ram's son's video

Raghu Ram's posts on Instagram often prompt a number of responses from fans and friends alike. Celebrity friends like Siddharth Bhardwaj also left comments talking about how adorable Raghu's son is. Actor Karanvir Bohra's wife and former VJ, Teejay Sidhu also left a comment talking about how grown up Raghu's son looks now.

Many fans left comments talking about how cute Raghu's son is, while many others left their "aww"s in the comments section. Some fans simply reacted to Raghu's caption and commented in response while others left heart and kiss emojis for little Rhythm. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Raghu Ram's wife and family

Raghu was previously married to actress Sugandha Garg, best known for her roles in films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and My Name Is Khan. The couple announced their separation in the year 2016. Raghu and Sughandha's divorce was finalised in 2018.

Raghu Ram married Italian-Canadian classical-crossover singer Natalie Di Luccio in 2018. The couple tied the knot at a beach in Goa in a traditional south Indian-style wedding. The couple has a baby boy. Raghu and Natalie often feature on each other's Instagram handles, with both of them also frequently sharing photos of their adorable son, Rhythm.

Raghu Ram gets vaccinated

MTV Roadies legend Raghu Ram also got vaccinated recently in April. The tv-personality shared a photo of himself getting injected with the vaccination along with a long caption, debunking several conspiracies and myths formed over the years like "Evolution is real", "The earth is not flat" etc. He also urged people to go and get vaccinated themselves.

Image source - Raghu Ram's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.