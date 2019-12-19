Ragini MMS Returns 2: Here Are All The Upcoming Episodes In The Franchise

The Ragini MMS franchise was popularised after Sunny Leone’s entry into the film verse. The fans flocked to the theatres to watch their favourite actor take on a very compelling genre. The film has seen Sunny Leone for the very first time in a horror-thriller avatar, and fans have praised her ever since.

How many episodes are there in Ragini MMS returns 2?

Also Read | Sunny Leone, Kapil Sharma Among The List Of TV Stars Who Made It To Forbes 100

The franchise was further carried by releasing it on to their online streaming platform. The franchise originally had two films and a web series until now. The second season of the show of the series was expected to release on December 18, 2019. The series is expected to have six episodes just like its earlier season.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan To Sunny Leone: Stars Who Aced Their Denim Game In 2019

The first film was released in 2011 and the second was released in 2014. The series began with the title of Ragini MMS: Returns which was released in 2017. The erotic horror thriller was an addition to the movies it had earlier produced. The series starred Karishma Sharma, Riya Sen, Siddharth Gupta and Nishant Singh (Malkani) in lead roles.

The story for the first Ragini series was about the life of Simran and Ragini. Things start to get suspicious when they notice an uncanny haunting at an old college. What happens later forms the crux of the story.

Season 1 episodes:

Sex Shaadi MMS

Bikini Special

Sex Can Kill!!

Slutagini@MMS

Sex Lies Aur CD

Sab (Para)Normal Hai

Also Read | Sunny Leone Performs Sunny Deol's Iconic 'dhai Kilo Haath' Dialogue, Watch Video

The season 2 episodes are as follows:

Kyunki Do Mein Zyaada Maza

Girls Trip, Girls Strip

Maza ya Saza

Sex, Lies aur Bhootiyapa

Karoge Toh Maroge

Not a ‘Good’ Bye

Also Read | Splitsvilla Hosts Sunny Leone And Rannvijay Singh To Launch Their Solo Podcast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.