Ragnarok Season 1 Cast Includes David Stakston, Herman Tømmeraas, & More; Read Here

Netflix has come up with yet another teenage fantasy where the fate of the world rests on the hands of a bunch of teenagers. Ragnarok is based on the Norse mythology and its Gods - Thor, Loki, and Odin. However, unlike what most people are led to believe, this had nothing to do with Marvel.

Ragnarok cast

This time it is not Chris Hemsworth’s Thor or Tom Hiddleston’s Loki who will stop the apocalypse Ragnarok. Netflix's Ragnarok cast includes Herman Tømmeraas as the bad boy Fjor, Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin as Isolde, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø as Saxa, Emma Bones as Gry, Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits and finally, David Stakston as the lead character of Magne. Magne is discovering new powers within him like pushing down a tree and summoning thunder like Thor.

Apart from these actors, Ragnarok cast also includes Henriette Steenstrup, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Synnøve Macody Lund, Line Verndal, Fridtjov Såheim, Bjørn Sundquist, and Gísli Örn Garðarsson.

Also Read: 'Ragnarok Season 1' Release Time And Date In India For Netflix Users

Also Read: Ragnarok: Where Is The Scandinavian Netflix Original Filmed?

Netflix Ragnarok plot

Ragnarok is a Norwegian web series by Netflix which twists the old Norse myths into the modern 21st-century setting. It is set in the town of Edda which was the battleground for the Norse gods and giants in the old times. However, the recent climate change is causing anomalies in Edda.

Magne and Laurits are newcomers in the town and from the very start, they have grabbed the attention of the cabal elders. Ragnarok season 1 deals with an impending apocalyptic fight between the gods and the giants of the old in the high-tech modern world and somehow the two brothers are linked to it. Ragnarok season 1 have started streaming on Netflix from January 31, 2020.

Also Read: Top Taika Waititi Films: From 'Thor Ragnarok' To 'Jojo Rabbit'

Also Read: Was Mark Ruffalo And Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Ragnarok Unscripted?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.