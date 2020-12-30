Rahul Khanna Shares A Masked Selfie And Sikander Kher Drops A Quirky Comment; See Here

Rahul Khanna recently took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself in which he is seen posing with a mask. Sikander Kher reacted to the post and called Rahul a ‘pudding pie.’ In the post, Rahul is seen in a plain white t-shirt that has a mask in the pocket. In the next picture of the post, the actor can be seen wearing the striped mask on his face. He captioned the post with an inverted caption that read ‘Pocket mask? Face Square?’ which meant Face mask and pocket square. He also asked everybody to wear a mask. Rahul also shared the same on his Instagram story.

Fans and followers dropped numerous likes and comments on his post. What caught the attention was Sikander Khan’s comment. Sikander commented said, ‘Hi you pudding pie kissing no one who wants to cry.’ Later, Rahul replied to his comment by saying that he could not understand Sikander’s comment and if anyone could help him to do so, he would be most grateful.

In the earlier post shared by Rahul, he was seen posing on the beach in an ethnic look. He was seen in an off white kurta with pyjamas and a shawl. Rahul Khanna is seen gazing at something at a distance. He captioned his post by saying that he urgently needed a superhero name and a superpower to go hand in hand with his outfit. Fans commented on his post in large numbers.

Rahul made his feature film debut in 1947 Earth, alongside Aamir Khan. He earned several awards for his performance in the film. He has appeared in Bollywood/Hollywood and Wake up Sid starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma. His notable Bollywood films include Elaan and Raqeeb.

Sikander Kher made his acting debut with the film Woodstock Villa in 2008. Later, Kher was a part of multi-starers such as Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Players, Aurangzeb and many more. He was last seen in a pivotal role in the Indian crime drama series, Aarya in 2020.

