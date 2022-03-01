Rahul Mahajan Opens Up On 'Smart Jodi'; Says 'other Reality Shows Are Couple Breakers'

Starplus' latest reality show Smart Jodi is garnering a lot of attention these days. Its premiere episode fueled fans' excitement levels as they are eagerly waiting for the next episode. The show will witness real-life celebrity couples put their compatibility to the test in an interesting way.

Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya Ilina Mahajan made their small screen debut together with Smart Jodi. Rahul has earlier done similar kinds of shows, but Ilina is appearing on a reality show for the first time on Indian Television. Recently, Rahul Mahajan opened up on the concept of the show and also revealed his favourite contestant.

Rahul Mahajan opens up on the show Smart Jodi

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Rahul Mahajan opened up on the show's concept and revealed that Smart Jodi will bring couples closer, adding to which he says-

“To be honest, other reality shows are couple breakers, like there could be fights between them or can cause other problems too. But Smart Jodi is one such show where the couple come together, and we relive the moments of our marriage. It is one show that brings the couple even more close to each other, and the best part is we get to work with our life partner."

Opening up on their strategy on the show, Rahul further stated-

“Our strategy is to have fun, the way we are being funny, light-hearted and romantic. You have to be real and that's the strategy. You can’t fake it. So whatever will happen, it will be genuine”

The duo also revealed that Ankita and Vicky Jain are their favourite couple on the show.

For the unversed, the concept of the show revolves around 10 celebrity couples competing with each other for the ultimate title. From, Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee, Arjun Bijlani- Neha Swami to Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, many famous couples are a part of the show.

Image: Instagram@therahulmahajan