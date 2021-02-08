Rahul Mahajan's Net Worth As He Gets Eliminated From Television Reality Show

Rahul Mahajan is best known for his reality show appearances. Mahajan made his on-screen debut with a reality show on Colors TV in 2008. Apart from being an entertainer, Rahul Mahajan is also a former pilot and he flew for Jet Airways. Read ahead and take a look at Rahul Mahajan's net worth.

Rahul Mahajan's net worth

According to Idol Net Worth, Rahul Mahajan's net worth for the year 2021 is three million dollars, which is 21.83 crores. As mentioned in Celebs Age Wiki, the television personality's net worth according to the year 2020 was $1 Million - $5 Million, which is 7 crores to 35 crores.

Rahul Mahajan's work

After making his on-screen debut in 2008, Rahul Mahajan, in the same year, starred in a television comedy show, Chhote Miyan - Jung Nanhe Hasgullon Ki. He was one of the judges, alongside Sachin Pilgaonkar. In 2009, Rahul Mahajan again served as one of the judges on comedy shows Chhote Miyan - Chapter 2 and Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan.

Later on, in 2010, Rahul Mahajan appeared on Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega. This show was a Swayamvar, a reality television show, where the contestants perform tasks and woo the groom in return for their hand in marriage. Towards the end of this show, Rahul Mahajan married Dimpy Ganguly. However, their marriage didn't last.

Some of Rahul Mahajan's television shows include Emotional Atyachar Season 1 (2010), Job Time TV (2010), Jubilee Comedy Circus (2011), Perfect Bachelor (2011), Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki (2013), Nach Baliye 5 (2013), Nach Baliye: Shriman V/s Shrimati (2013), Nach Baliye 6 (2013), Comedy Nights with Kapil (2014) and many others.

Rahul Mahajan's personal life

Rahul Mahajan is the older son of former BJP leader Pramod Mahajan and Rekha Mahajan. His first wife was Shweta Singh, who left him after accusing him of domestic violence. Later on, he did his swayamvar and tied the knot with Dimpy, which also ended within a year of their wedding. Currently, Rahul Mahajan is married to an ethnic Russian Kazakh model, Natalya Ilina.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

