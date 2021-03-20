Rahul Mahajan's Wife Natalya Ilina Slams Trolls Asking Her About Lack Of Pics With Him

Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina Mahajan took to her Instagram handle to respond to the trolls who asked her why she doesn't share pictures with her husband. "Me posting or not posting...doesn't change a thing in our marriage. I'm posting my pictures...because I'm pursuing acting career," she wrote.

Natalya explained, "We married in a temple with a small ceremony and a short list of closest people. At astrologically right auspicious day and time. It has been two and a half years since that day and we have a lot of love, trust and respect in our marriage. I’m well aware that most of you follow me because I’m a wife of my husband, and every day I get a question: why don’t I post photos with him?! Honestly, I’m tired of such questions. Me posting or not posting anything doesn’t change a thing in our marriage. I’m posting my pictures on Instagram because I’m pursuing acting career, and I’m showing myself to the world the way I am." READ | Rahul Mahajan's biography: The real and reel life story of the TV personality "My husband is a reality show man, and you know him for his personality already, so he shares more of his life. That’s it. There’s nothing more to it. If you like me and my account- thank you! But if you are following me for my husband- please unfollow!" Natalya further added. READ | Rahul Mahajan's net worth as he gets eliminated from television reality show

The two tied in November 2018. Rahul Mahajan is the older son of former BJP leader Pramod Mahajan and Rekha Mahajan. His first wife was Shweta Singh, who left him after accusing him of domestic violence. Later on, he did his swayamvar and tied the knot with Dimpy Ganguly, which also ended within a year of their wedding.

Natalya made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film Murari the Mad Gentleman.

Rahul Mahajan's net worth

According to Idol Net Worth, Rahul Mahajan's net worth for the year 2021 is three million dollars, which is 21.83 crores. As mentioned in Celebs Age Wiki, the television personality's net worth according to the year 2020 was $1 Million - $5 Million, which is 7 crores to 35 crores.