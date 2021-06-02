Rahul Vaidya And Abhinav Shukla Reconcile On The Sets Of 'Khatron Ke Khildali 11'

The filming of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, and the participants are making the most of their time when they are not performing stunts. Pictures and videos of the actors having fun on the sets of KKK 11 have surfaced on social media as well. Recently, a fan page of the show shared a video of Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla enjoying each other’s company after their fallout on another reality show that they both were a part of.

Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

In the video shared by the fan page, Abhinav Shukla is kneeling on the ground to click Rahul Vaidya’s photos. He is striking a pose by standing next to a jet plane. Abhinav is wearing a red puffer jacket and a pair of black joggers whereas Rahul is wearing a blue sweatshirt and a white pair of tracks. He is also sporting a pair of sunglasses. A voiceover in the video says, "Watch Abhinav Shukla take Rahul Vaidya’s photos and people assume that they are still fighting". Both of them burst out laughing when they hear this. The video was shared with the caption, "See, They Aren't Fighting Or Arguing with each other ! Spread Positivity Now".

As soon as the post was shared, netizens rushed in to drop their comments. One of them said that "they are the cutest" and are sharing "precious moments together" while another one went on to write that they have mutual respect for both these stars. Check out their reactions below.

Earlier, the fan page shared a video of Divyanka Tripathi and Abhinav Shukla talking about the philosophy of life. Divyanka was holding a piece of wood that had a small leaf on one end and on the other, a mushroom. She also goes on to say that many people can co-exist at the same time. But eagle-eyed fans caught the yellow "fear fanda" Abhinav was holding in his hand in the video and expressed concerns regarding him. In the caption of the video, it was clarified, “Abhinav Was Safe Two Days Before i.e on 29th May! He Got the Fear Fanda In Today's Stunt ( Saying This On the Basis of this Video, We haven't got any info Till now regarding this ).”

