Rahul Vaidya And Aly Goni Get Special Father's Day Surprise From Arshi Khan

Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni just received a special surprise by Arshi Khan on the occasion of Father's Day 2021. Arshi, Rahul and Aly were a part of a reality show last year. While none of the three contestants ended up winning the competition, they left with a greater bond with each other.

Arshi shared a picture of a blue-eyed leopard with a sweater and a chain around its neck. "Happy Father's Day Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni, I love you papa", she wrote and joked about wanting to be a part of their estates. Both Rahul and Aly reshared the picture. While Aly opted to simply reshare the Instagram Story, Rahul Vaidya was amused by Arshi's post. He wrote, "You are hilarious" tagging the model.

Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni receive special Father's Day 2021 post from Arshi Khan

Recently Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni collaborated to create Vaidya's latest track, Aly. Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant worked together to contribute the lyrics for the song. The acoustic track is a romantic number. Rahul Vaidya has provided the music and the vocals for the new song. For the video, clips from Bigg Boss 14 show the friendship between Aly, Rahul, and Jasmin Bhasin. The track was released on May 27, 2021, and has already received more than 3 million views on YouTube with an overwhelming response from fans.

Rahul Vaidya releases 'Aly', with lyrics by Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant

To celebrate the new track, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni made a special Instagram Reels video, shaking a leg to it. Jasmin chose to wear a coordinated green set with orange flowers printed on it. Aly opted for a simple white hoodie and light blue jeans. The couple lipsynced to Aly's lyrics and waltzed together. They ended the dance with Jasmin kissing Aly on his forehead. "This song will always hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you bro for this mind-blowing song", wrote Aly Goni, tagging Rahul Vaidya in the caption of the video. The video received more than 3.9 million views on Instagram.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin groove to Rahul Vaidya's Aly

Image: Rahul Vaidya, Arshi Khan and Aly Goni's Instagram

