Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Celebrate 1st Ganesh Chaturthi After Marriage; See Pics

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most loved festivals in India. The 10-day festival begins from Thursday, September 10, with great enthusiasm as many celebrities have taken to their social media handles and shared glimpses of their celebration. Many celebs have brought Lord Ganpati to their homes and posted a bunch of pictures on their respective social media pages.

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and his wife Disha Parmar, too, have posted beautiful pictures on their official Instagram handle.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Celebrity couple Rahul Disha are celebrating their first Ganesh Chaturthi after their marriage. The couple has brought the Ganpati idol to their home and shared a glimpse of their special celebration with their Instafam. In the pictures, Rahul and Disha can be seen posing in front of Lord Ganesha. They can be seen twinning in yellow ethnic wear as Rahul wore yellow kurta and Disha sported a yellow cotton saree. She kept her makeup minimal and the duo can be seen striking several poses for the camera. As for the caption, Rahul simply wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of their fans and followers rushed to drop lovely comments. Several celebs also took the opportunity to wish the couple on Ganesh Chaturthi. Shefali Bagga, Vineet Singh, Rohit Reddy and others dropped their wishes and positive emojis. A fan commented, "Traditional look...both are looking so beautiful." Another one added, "Lovelies." A netizen wrote, "Cutiee," while another one chipped in, "Yellow yellow awesome fellow."

Singer Rahul Vaidya and television star Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16, 2021. The wedding was an intimate ceremony and was attended by their families and close friends. The pictures from the wedding ceremonies have been shared on social media platforms. Ever since Rahul Disha's marriage, fans and followers have been eagerly waiting every now and then for their adorable pictures from their daily activities.

It was only recently, Disha Parmar made her small-screen comeback after marriage with Sony Entertainment's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 alongside Nakuul Mehta. Rahul recreated the title song to wish his wife luck. He dropped the adorable video on the photo-sharing site. Watch the video below.

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM