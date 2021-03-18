Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Dance To An Iconic 'Main Hoon Na' Song At A Friend's Sangeet

Ever since celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar made their relationship official, the love birds have been leaving no opportunities to shell out major couple goals on social media. While Rahul and Disha had fans gushing over their photos from friend Meghaa Israni's wedding and pre-wedding festivities lately, a recent video of them dancing to an iconic Main Hoon Na song from Meghna's sangeet has gone viral on the internet now. For the sangeet ceremony, while Disha opted for a bright pink lehenga, her beau donned a printed blazer over an all-black ensemble.

Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar dance to 'Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal' song

After sharing a cute couple photo from friend Meghaa Israni and Yash Bhatia's Haldi on Instagram, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recently won fans' hearts with their performance at their Sangeet. The power couple took the stage of the Sangeet ceremony with their pals to flaunt their dancing skills on the evergreen Hindi song Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal from the cult Bollywood film, Main Hoon Na. Earlier today, Israni Photography & Films' Instagram handle dropped the video of Rahul and Disha's dance performance which is all things adorable.

In the video, Disha looked nothing less than gorgeous in a bright pink lehenga with mirror-work details by the label 'Date The Ramp'. She rounded off her outfit with opulent jewellery by Prihan. On the other hand, Disha Parmar's boyfriend donned a printed blazer over a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Check out Rahul & Disha's dance video below:

Ahead of the video shared by Israni Photography & Films, newlywed Meghaa had shared the video of their full performance from the Sangeet night on her Instagram handle. In her IG post, she revealed that her Sangeet ceremony was held at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. She captioned the post writing, "My Most Favourite Lot! What a delight it was watching my most favourite lot break a leg".

Watch the full video:

Meanwhile, a photograph of the couple from their friend's wedding has also recently surfaced on social media. For the wedding ceremony, while Disha rocked a baby pink saree with hints of golden, Rahul sported an off-white Anarkali kurta with an asymmetrical printed jacket over it. The photograph was first shared by the singer's fan page on Instagram.

Take a look: