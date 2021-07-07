Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Kick Start Wedding Preparations With Family Dance Practice

One of the most beloved couples of Television, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have officially kickstarted their wedding preparations. The couple, who got engaged in front of thousands of eyes on national television, is all set to tie the knot in July this year. With wedding ceremonies being the heart and soul of Indian culture, the couple has already begun to prepare for their grand wedding with friends and family.

The 'DisHul Wedding' set in motion

Taking to his Instagram, the Madhanya singer Rahul Vaidya shared glimpses into the wedding preparations with actress Disha Parmar. In the video shared by the singer, his friends and family can be seen taking dance lessons while standing in formation. In another bit shared by Vaidya, he can be seen waving at the camera, while Disha smiled shyly at the lens.

Pic Credit: Rahul Vaidya IG

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress was not far behind in sharing glimpses from the dance session. Tagging a bunch of her friends present at the dance practice, the actress hinted at a possible dance number with her friends at her wedding ceremony. She also shared a selfie with one of her friends.

Pic Credit: Disha Parmar IG

Couple to tie the knot in July

Not shying away from publicly flaunting their relationship, the couple has made sure to keep their fans involved in their wedding journey. Sharing their wedding card on Instagram, both the artists have announced their wedding date, which is to be held on July 16. They asked for love and support from their fans while sharing the exciting news. An outpour of love and support from fans and friends alike was seen under the couple's Instagram post. In another post, the singer shared a series of his soon-to-be wife pictures holding up the shirt she proposed him with.

The couple were in a serious relationship for a quite long time before making it public on a reality show. Rahul proposed to his lady love on national television and received a 'Yes' from her. Due to the pandemic, the couple postponed their wedding, however, after announcing the exciting news, fans are now anticipating the couple to tie the knot super soon.

