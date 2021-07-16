Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Make Their Marriage Official Through A Heartwarming Video

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have formalised their relationship by entering into wedlock on Friday. Visuals of the singer-actor couple tying the knot surfaced on social media. This was after moments in the build-up to the wedding, like Mehendi and Haldi functions dominating the paparazzi album for the past few days.

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar get married

In a video that has surfaced online, one could see the bride putting the ring on Rahul's finger. They then delightedly embraced each other. The groom then seemed to ask his near and dear ones something before gearing up to put the ring on his ladylove.

He appeared to have obliged to their suggestion as he then got down on his knee and then put the ring on his ladylove.

Disha looked stunning in a red traditional bridal attire while the latter was dressed in a cream sherwani and also donned a turban. They then posed for the cameras with the garlands around their necks.

Netizens were awestruck with the visuals and showered love with emojis and more. Among the guests was TV actor Aly Goni.

Rahul and Disha had announced on July 6 that they were tying the knot on July 16. They informed fans of their hashtag 'The DisHul Wedding.'

Rahul Vaidya, who had shot to fame with Indian Idol over 15 years ago, has been a popular face on TV with his appearance on Bigg Boss 14 and the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi. Disha is known for TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Kumkum Bhagya, Jamai Raja, Diya Aur Baati, Hum Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, among others.

The duo's love-filled moments from Bigg Boss, social media PDA to appearances on the streets of Mumbai for 'date' and more, have been a highlight of the paparazzi diaries recently.

