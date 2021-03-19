Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Set The Stage On Fire At Friend's Wedding; Check Out Video

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were recently spotted at a friends wedding where they got a chance to showcase their dancing skills in a recently released video. In the video, they are seen dancing to the song Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal from the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. They are then joined by other friends who shake a leg with the couple as they revel in their crackling chemistry. Take a look at the video here and see what fans reacted to it.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's crackling chemistry at a friend's wedding ceremony

Rahul was spotted wearing black trousers and a shimmery grey-black jacket, while Disha was flaunting her glamorous side in a pink lehenga. The video is proof that they have captured the hearts of their fans in both their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. The original video was taken by the bride's photography company, who also remarked on the sizzling chemistry of the couple. They wrote sharing the post, "Watch This lovely duo set the stage on absolute @rahulvaidyarkv @dishaparmar at @meghaisrani @yashbhatia20’s Sangeet Night! #MYForever #dishul.”

Disha Parmar also shared images from her friend Meghaa's wedding ceremony. Disha was wearing a yellow lehenga while Rahul was seen in a dapper dark blue kurta. She dedicated the picture to all her fans and wrote on Instagram, "Blessing your feed with a picture of two cuties!!". Take a look at the post here.

More about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been together for almost three years now, but they only confirmed their relationship in 2020 when Rahul proposed Disha on the sets of a recently concluded reality show. They initially had met through common friends, and soon had an intimate relationship. The couple has also starred together in Rahul Vaidya's 2019 music video Yaad Teri, gaining the attention and love of their fans since then. According to various reports, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were still friends when they met on a reality show. Even before entering the show, Rahul had denied dating Disha. The Indian Idol fame singer also added that he would be the first one to let people know when they both were "official". Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha on the reality show in November 2020, but he reportedly waited three months until she agreed on Valentine's Day this year.

