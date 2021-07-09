Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Set To Tie Knot On July 16, See Wedding Prep Updates

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on Friday, July 16 and their wedding preparations are going on in full swing. Recently, Rahul Vaidya's close friends were seen at the dance rehearsals for the upcoming functions. Both Disha and Rahul can be seen sharing the last minute updates and preparations of their big day on their Instagram stories. In her recent Instagram stories, Disha was seen visiting the dentist ahead of her D-day. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, “The perfect smile giver!” The dentist shared a couple of photos as well, calling her ‘the most busiest bride to be’.

#ThedishulWedding- Behind the scenes from the upcoming wedding

Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar announced their wedding date on Tuesday, July 6. The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the invitation. The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding." Minutes after announcing their wedding, their Instagram was filled with congratulatory messages by fans and other TV industry celebrities.

A day after announcing their wedding, the couple shared their dance rehearsal videos with close friends and family members on Instagram. "It's happening," Rahul captioned the video of everyone dancing happily. He also re-posted a clip showing him and his friends cheering for his wedding as Disha adorably laughs.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar made their relationship official on Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year. The duo's recent music video titled Madhanya also trended on the internet. They also co-starred in the singer's single Yaad Teri that was released in 2019. Apart from Bigg Boss, Rahul was also seen in TV shows like Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. Disha was seen in popular Hindi serials like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Saraswatichandra.

Rahul Vaidya songs

Since his first appearance in Indian Idol, Rahul had fans swooning over him with his infectious smile and amazing performances. With more than 16 years in the industry, Rahul has contributed to some of the finest music pieces making his mark. Here are some of his best songs to date.

Be Intehaan – Unplugged

Fan

Tera Intezar

Madhanya

Keh Do Na

Yaad Teri

Chhaap Tilak

Chand Si Mehbooba

Tere Liye

Dilbar Mere

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.