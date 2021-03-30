Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Share Glimpses Of Their Holi Celebration: Watch

The festival of Holi was marked with celebrations all across the country with caution, due to the ongoing pandemic. While there were a number of people who abstained from celebrating the day to avoid crowding, many people were seen celebrating with the advised cautionary measures. TV personalities Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also celebrated the day in style and shared a few glimpses of their celebrations on social media as well. They even filmed a short music video, which shows the couple playing Holi together in a romantic mood.

Rahul and Disha share moments of their ‘Holi romance’

While the number of Covid-19 cases has rapidly been increasing in the country for the last few weeks, that did not stop people from enjoying the festival of colours. Among the many who have shared pictures and videos of their celebrations are Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. The couple filmed a romantic video together, with Arijit Sing’s song Raanjhana playing in the background. The video shows them romantically playing with colour as Rahul playfully chases Disha. The video took no time in receiving pleasant reactions from their fans, who complimented them about how good they were looking with each other in the video.

Image courtesy: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram comments

Rahul also posted quite a few pictures on his Instagram, which show the couple posing together after having played with colours. One of the pictures even showed them taking a selfie together with colours. Rahul penned a note for his followers in the post, wishing them on the occasion by saying, “Wishing you all a very happy Holi, from me and mine, to you and yours!”. He also made sure to write a word of caution for his fans, asking them to play a “safe” Holi by “staying home” and “eating all the sweets”.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been dating each other for quite some time. They have been quite open about their relationship on social media and often feature in each other’s posts. They had met each other as contestants at a popular reality TV show and eventually started dating each other. They have been together ever since and have become one of the popular celebrity couples on television.

