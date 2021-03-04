Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Spotted Together, Fans Call Them An "amazing Couple"

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were spotted in Mumbai city on March 4, 2021. Photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram to share photos of the couple. In the caption, he also wrote "The hottest couple on all social media charts". Singer Rahul Vaidya was a part of a concluded reality show where he proposed the love of his life, Disha Parmar.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar spotted together in the city

Fans showered immense love on the post and it gathered around eighteen thousand likes and more than 400 comments on Instagram. Several fans commented that they are a perfect couple while several others both Rahul and Disha are their favourites and are made for each other. Check out some of the reactions below.

Rahul Vaidya's social media presence

Rahul Vaidya is very active on Instagram and shares all the updates about his life on his account. Recently, Rahul posted a rare video in his latest Instagram post, where Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend and he can be seen playing cricket with each other. The video starts as Rahul takes a little run-up to bowl to Disha, who hits the ball and sends him running to field it. Rahul complimented her by saying, “I didn’t know you play so well”. Disha played yet another shot which sent the ball flying quite close to the camera, as the man behind it said that it had flown just beside his ear and she apologized to him with a laugh. Rahul Vaidya wrote " New Virat Kohli lite in the making" in the caption. Take a look at the post below.

Rahul Vaidya has appeared in several reality shows. He was a part of the first season of Indian Idol. He also emerged as the winner in the show Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and has sung a number of songs since then. He has sung some popular songs like the unplugged version of Be Intehaa in Race 2 and Sanse Meri Sase in Jigyasa.

Disha Parmar, on the other hand, has worked in popular television shows such as Woh Apna Sa, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and others. She was last seen in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya in 2017 and Kundali Bhagya in 2018. She also starred with Rahul Vaidya in the music video of Yaad Teri.

