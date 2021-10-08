Rahul Vaidya & Nia Sharma's Chemistry In Latest Song 'Garbe Ki Raat' Is Crackling; WATCH

Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Nia Sharma have come together for a Navratri-themed music video Garbe Ki Raat which has released on Friday, October 8. As soon as the song dropped on the official YouTube Channel of the singer, it started trending on the social media.

For the first time, Rahul and Nia have paired on-screen and their crackling chemistry in the song makes it a hit. The song is crooned by Rahul along with Bhoomi Trivedi. With the lyrics of Kunwar Juneja and Vijendra Rathore and choreography by Rahul Shetty, the song will surely make you groove to its dhol beats.

Rahul Vaidya and Nia Sharma in Garbe Ki Raat

In the three-minutes 36 seconds long video, Rahul dressed in a quirky denim jacket is seen energetically dancing and rapping while Nia in a pink lehenga impresses with her looks and scintillating performance. In just minutes of the song's release, it has so far garnered more than 2lakh views.

Watch the song here:

Earlier, Rahul announced the release of his Garbe Ki Raat by doing a live session on Instagram. He was joined by Nia, singer Bhoomi, and choreographer Rahul. He opened the video by wished the fans a happy Navratri. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote," Garbe Ki Raat is out" Soon after his fans began to comment, while one user wrote," The rap written by you was amazing", another user wrote, "It’s full of energy …. So much of enthusiasm and hard work is quite visible ! I am impressed with the song ! "

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, TV actress Nia Sharma has been doing a bunch of music videos. She recently made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. While singer Rahul last appeared in the reality stunt show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Earlier, he was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss season 14.

On the personal front, Rahul Vaidya has tied the knot with TV actress Disha Parmar in July this year. It was an intimate wedding affair with only the presence of their families and friends. Recently, the couple returned from the Maldives trip with their friends.

Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv