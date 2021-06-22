Rahul Vaidya And Other KKK 11 Contestants Pose For ‘one Last Picture’ Before Leaving

As Rahul Vaidya and all the other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants head back home after completing the shoots, the singer shared a glimpse of them together at the airport posing for the camera one last time. He also stated that South Africa, where they filmed the entire show, was ‘beautiful’.

Rahul Vaidya & team pose together for the last time post-shoot

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM

Rahul Vaidya recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped in a memorable photo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants that included artists namely Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Varun Sood and Anushka Sen alongside Rahul Vaidya standing at the airport. In the photo, they can all be seen all prepped to fly to India with some of their hand baggage with them. All of them were seen wearing cool and comfy attire for the flight that consisted of classy hoodies and track pants. Rahul Vaidya then added a note next to the picture stating that South Africa was beautiful and that it was their one last picture before they left. He then tagged all the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants present in the photo on Instagram.



KKK 11 promo was recently released and then shared by Rahul Vaidya on his Instagram that gave a thrilling glimpse to all the fans and escalated their curiosity. The singer stated in the caption that it was just the beginning and the warriors were all ready for the journey of ‘Darr vs Dare’. All his fans were excited to watch the KKK 11 promo and stated in the comment section that they could not wait further to see him in the show. Many fans also shared that they will be watching the show only because Rahul Vaidya is a part of it while others dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments. As Rahul Vaidya is ‘off to a smashing start’, the fans have been waiting for the release of the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date has been set for 21 July 2021 and will feature thirteen contestants battling against each other by performing some breath-taking stunts.

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM

