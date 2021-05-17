Rahul Vaidya & Rashami Desai Collaborate For Music Video, Fans Call It 'beautiful'

After releasing Madhanya, singer Rahul Vaidya has something else as well in store for fans. The musician has now collaborated with TV actor Rashami Desai for his upcoming music video. On Monday, May 17, Rahul Vaidya, took to his Instagram profile to share a teaser video of their upcoming collaboration and fans can’t keep calm.

Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai’s collaboration

In the teaser clip, Rahul can be seen donning a black Kurta set and twinning him, actor Rashami Desai dazzles in a black salwar suit featuring a golden border. As the video begins a snippet of the song plays in the background and Rahul can be seen lip-syncing to it. The duo acts as a couple in the video and can be seen sharing several romantic moments together.

The upcoming music video is the cover of Kinna Sona song from the film Bhaag Johnny. Penned by Amitabh Verma, the original track was crooned by Sunil Kamath. Composer Mithoon composed the track for the film. Now, fans will soon witness a new twist to the song in Rahul Vaidya’s melodious voice. While sharing the teaser video, the singer asked his fans to “Surrender yourself to the Magic of Love”. Check out the post shared by Rahul below:

As soon as the teaser clip, surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the singer went gaga over it. While some said that his voice has already made them cry, another wrote, Outstanding bhai @rahulvaidyarkv.. super se bhi upar ..looks fab”. A user also complimented both Rahul and Rashami by hailing their looks as ‘beautiful’. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting on the post:

Previously, Vaidya released a wedding song featuring his real-life lady love Disha Parmar. The celebrity couple who are soon about to get hitched in real life, were first seen tying the knot onscreen in the music video. Madhanya is crooned by Vaidya himself in collaboration with Asees Kaur. As soon as the song was released, it has garnered a lot of attention from fans as they gushed to talk about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s amazing chemistry. Check out the song below:

(Image: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram)

