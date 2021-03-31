Rahul Vaidya And Rohit Reddy Get Into A 'mess' In Front Of The Cameras; Watch

Rohit Reddy, the husband of Anita Hassanandani, shared a video on his Instagram page on March 30, 2021, in which he can be seen in a brawl with Rahul Vaidya. The two were part of a famous Indian television reality show and are known to be friends and yet the video of the two fighting amongst each other was shared with caption, “Don't ever mess with me @rahulvaidyarkv”. The video was so different from the content that is usually shared by Rohit Reddy that within a few hours it became viral on the internet.

Rahul Vaidya's video fighting with Rohit Reddy

The video begins with Rohit Reddy and Rahul Vaidya crossing each other as they are casually walking and as they cross each other, their shoulders clash. This seems to anger both of them who then say, “Kaha Dekh Raha Hai Bhai?” (Where are you looking and walking brother?). This is what makes the clash between the two of them break out with Rahul Vaidya shoving Rohit Reddy first.

Rohit Reddy then gets furious and attacks Vaidya by lifting him off the ground by his collar. It is at this point that we understand that the whole thing is an elaborate ruse to post on Instagram. The video was shot as a joke to keep their fans and followers entertained and guessing as to what was happening.

The music and the angle of the shot in Rohit Reddy's Instagram post explain that the scene has been created in jest and that there is no enmity between the two. Rohit Reddy manages to ‘pick’ Rahul Vaidya up only because of the camera angle and he is actually kneeling down while the camera was made to face upwards. Fans and followers were in splits after they saw the entire video and did not lose out on the chance to say so. Many people commented on the video saying that it was among the most hilarious things they had seen on the internet lately. People also expressed their appreciation for both Rahul and Rohit. Some even suggested that the boys should take up acting. The video has received 205, 652 views and nearly 5000 comments and still counting.

Source: Rohit Reddy Instagram, Rahul Vaidya Instagram

