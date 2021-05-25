Rahul Vaidya Announces Release Date For New Song 'Aly' With Teaser Video; Watch

Rahul Vaidya has just revealed the teaser for his upcoming song titled Aly along with its release date. The music video will feature actors Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant. The video will be helmed by J Curve, who will also be in charge of the photography. According to Vaidya's poster, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant have also contributed to the song's lyrics.

In the teaser video, Vaidya can be seen in a black and white setting with the soft strumming of a guitar playing in the background. The song is scheduled to release on May 27, 2021. It is produced and presented by Vaidya's banner Rahul Vaidya Entertainment.

Rahul Vaidya releases Aly song teaser

Rahul's fans were ecstatic to hear the news. Vaidya dropped the first poster of the new song on May 24, 2021. Since then fans have been happy to receive more updates about the upcoming song. They dropped heart emojis in the comment section. They even complimented him on his appearance in the video calling him "handsome" and a "dashing hero". One fan wrote that they couldn't wait for the song to be released. Many were also excited to know that Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni would be a part of the music video. Vaidya's post was viewed more than 152,000 times within an hour and received over 63,000 likes.

The singer announced the title of the new song Aly on May 24, 2021. He shared the first poster in which he was seen wearing a black and white suit with a black acoustic guitar in his hand. In the poster, he revealed that Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant were the ones who penned the lyrics while he produced and provided the vocals of the song.

Rahul Vaidya shares the first poster of Aly

Before Aly, Vaidya had released Chhaap Tilak and Kinna Sona. The song Chhaap Tilak is a cover of the original song written by lyricist and Sufi singer Amir Khusrow. It was released on May 21, 2021. In Kinna Sona, he collaborated with actor Rashami Desai for the romantic music video. Rahul Vaidya sang the cover for the song which was originally sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Currently, he is preparing for his appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The action reality series is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Maqbul, and many others.

Image: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram

