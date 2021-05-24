Rahul Vaidya Announces Release Date Of Song 'Aly', Calls It "extremely Close" To His Heart

Playback Singer Rahul Vaidya, who recently released his latest song Chaap Tilak, has announced another number, Aly. The song is extremely special to him because it is made for people who are close to his heart, singer Aly Goni and actor Jasmin Bhasin. While Rahul Vaidya participated in Bigg Boss 14 he had become close friends with contestant Aly Goni and he had later decided to make a song on Aly Goni and his lady love Jasmin Bhasin titled 'Aly', according to Bollywood Life.

Rahul Vaidya announces release date of new song Aly

Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle on Monday, May 24, to announce the release date of Aly. The lyrics for the song are penned by Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant. Rahul shared the poster of the song in which he was seen wearing a grey blazer and was seen holding a guitar while giving an intense expression. The poster revealed the song will be released on May 27, 2021, and he wrote in the caption "A song extremely close to my heart made for people I love! ❤️ ALY out on 27th. ? @alygoni @jasminbhasin2806".

Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar wrote "Excitedd!!!" in the comment. Aly Goni dropped a couple of red hearts emoticons in the comments while his Kinna Sona co-star Rashmi Desai showed her support by dropping a guitar and praising hands emoticons. Roshmi Banik wrote, "Wow!! That's sweet! Excited for this one!!". His fans were also excited by the news and dropped comments like "Excitement level high" with several dropping heart eyes and fire emoticons.

A look at Rahul Vaidya's latest songs

Rahul Vaidya, who is currently in South Africa shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, took to his Instagram handle three days ago to announce the lyrical video of his latest song Chaap Tilak. While the music video has not been released yet, the snippet of the lyrical video shared by him showed that the number will be a wedding track. He wrote in the caption "My new song Chhaap Tilak composed by the super talented younger bro @shreyaspuranikofficial & beautiful vocals by @palakmuchhal3". A week before that he shared the full version of Kinna Sona featuring Rahmi Desai with him and he wrote in the caption "Surrender yourself to the Magic of Love".

