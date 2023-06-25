Rahul Vaidya Bumps Into His Favourite Bollywood Actress, Shares Photo

Rahul Vaidya is known for crooning some hit songs for films after bagging third place in the first season of the singing-based reality show. He actively keeps his fans informed through social media by sharing captivating pictures and videos. Speaking of which, Vaidya recently posted a photo featuring him with his all-time favourite actress.

3 things you need to know

Rahul Vaidya emerged as the first runner-up in the reality-based show Bigg Boss 14.

He is happily married to TV actress Disha Parmar.

His debut album, Tera Intezar, was released in 2005.

Guess who Rahul Vaidya recently encountered?

Taking to Twitter, the singer shared an image where he is seen posing happily alongside Kiara Advani, his absolute favourite actress. The photo captures their stylish white ensembles and positive energy. Captioning the picture, the 35-year-old singer expressed his excitement, "Bumped into my absolute favourite Kiara Advani." He also extended his good wishes to the actress for her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

(Rahul Vaidya posed with Kiara Advani | Image: Rahul Vaidya/Twitter)

Kiara Advani, who stars alongside Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming musical romantic drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is eagerly anticipating its release in theatres on June 29.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are embracing parenthood soon!

Last month, the couple joyfully announced their pregnancy on their respective Instagram accounts. After a grand wedding ceremony in July 2021, they are now eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child this year. Rahul shared images and a video of the ultrasound, giving fans a glimpse of their little one. He captioned the post as "Hello from Mummy, Daddy-to-be, and the BABY!" Check out the heartwarming post below:

Meanwhile, in his professional endeavours, Rahul Vaidya has lent his melodious voice to several popular songs, including Hello Madam (from the movie Shaadi No. 1), Unadhallavaa (Tamil version of Padmaavat), Oka Praanam Oka Jeevitham (Telugu version of Padmaavat), and many more.