Rahul Vaidya Calls Girlfriend Disha Parmar 'his Madhubala' In Her Latest Reel

Former Indian Idol contestant Rahul Vaidya is currently in Cape Town, shooting for a reality television show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has been frequently posting pictures with his girlfriend Disha Parmar and leaving adorable comments on her Instagram posts as well. Recently, Disha shared a video on her IG handle and the singer called her his 'Madhubala'.

Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha's latest Instagram reel

Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar took to her social media handle recently and shared a new reel, where she could be seen performing on one of veteran actor Madhubala's songs. The actor wore a dark blue kurta and kept her hair open for the video. Disha's caption read, "Making a reel on #madhubala ‘s song was the best thing that happened today! ♥️ Forever a Fan!"

Fan reactions on Disha Parmar's Instagram post

Woh Apna Sa actor Disha Parmar has a following of 1 million people on the social networking site and her latest reel garnered close to 100k likes within a day. Fans and followers of the actor gushed about her cute expressions but what caught everybody's attention was her boyfriend Rahul Vaidya's comment on the video. The KKK 11 contestant commented saying, "Haaayyyee meri Madhubala ❤️😍", while another one of her fans wrote, "Yes you are looking like Madhubala mam❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Rahul Vaidya's Instagram post with Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar confessed their love for each other on a reality show a few months ago and since then have been sharing pictures with each other on social media frequently. Rahul Vaidya is currently in Cape Town, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and he took to Instagram a few days ago to share a picture with Disha. He shared a throwback image with his girlfriend, and captioned it, "Miss U', followed with a red heart emoji. Disha also commented on the post stating, "Mee More."

The couple also recently featured together in a music video titled Madhanya, which was sung by Rahul Vaidya and Asees Kaur. The track was a wedding love song that depicted a pair's excitement and feelings on their marriage day. The music of Madhanya was composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

Image - Rahul Vaidya's Instagram Account

