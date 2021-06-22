Rahul Vaidya Chops Off Beard, Girlfriend Disha Parmar Demands 'specific Reason'

Singer Rahul Vaidya makes sure he interacts with his fans as and when he can on Twitter to keep them updated on the developments that take place in his life. He calls his interactive session #RahulVaidyaSpeaks. Recently, during one such question-answer session, he urged his fans to ask him questions on the things they wanted to know from him. Surprisingly, Rahul’s girlfriend, Disha Parmar was unhappy with him chopping off his beard and asked why he did so.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s banter

Rahul took to his Twitter and wrote, “Ok I am here .. chalo poccho jaldi jaldi .. #RahulVaidyaSpeaks shoot .. 3 2 1…” To this Disha replied by asking, “Any specific reason why you chopped that beard?’, followed by a couple of annoyed and angry emojis. This did not go unnoticed by Rahul, who in turn replied to it by saying, “Disha .............. beard hi hai phir aa jayegi. I wanted to a change in look. N I wanted to look 20 so ... ufff beard meri aur duniya ko takleef” which translates to ‘Disha, its just my beard which will grow back soon. I wanted to a change in look. N I wanted to look 20 so … It is my beard and the world has problems with it’.

Disha .............. beard hi hai phir aa jayegi 😅 I wanted to a change in look. N I wanted to look 20 so ... ufff beard meri aur duniya ko takleef 😅🤪 https://t.co/yCHqcYTXAJ — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) June 22, 2021

Rahul Vaidya’s photos

The Chhaap Tilak singer has been sharing pictures and videos from his time on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on his Instagram. Recently, he took to his Instagram stories to bid adieu to South Africa where they were filming KKK11. In the photo, he wore a black jacket and a white cap and was all smiles for the camera. In the caption, he wrote, “Bye South Africa. You were lovely!” See the post below.

Image: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram

Recently, Rahul also shared a slew of pictures on Instagram amid the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He was wearing a dark green hoodie with a pair of black denim pants. His hair was stylishly set and was also sporting a pair of sunglasses. Rahul posed for the camera by striking various dashing poses as well. In the caption of the post, he mentioned the one mantra he swears by. His caption read, “Stars Rule - My mantra of life!” As soon as he shared the post, his fans and followers commented on it and asked him to bring the KKK11 trophy home.

Image: RAHUL VAIDYA’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.