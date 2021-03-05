Rahul Vaidya Cooks Special Meal For His Lady Love, Fans Call Him A 'Masterchef'

Singer Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram to share a video of himself cooking a special meal for his lady love Disha Parmar. The singer can be seen cooking a dish he learned from the concluded reality show by his co-contestant Aly Goni. The special dish is called 'caramelized eggs' in which Rahul mixes the caramel with omelette and toast. In the caption of the video post, Rahul wrote "A special brekkie dish for my lady love If you happen to make this dish too, tell me how it turned out in the comments below".

Rahul Vaidya cooks special meal for his lady love Disha Parmar

Fans loved this cooking session by Rahul Vaidya. The post garnered over three million views and more than 5000 comments. Several fans commented 'Masterchef RKV' while several others loved this gesture of Rahul cooking a meal for Disha. Aly Goni also commented that it's been a long time since he had a tea made by Rahul Vaidya and Rahul invited him and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner. Check out some of the reactions below.

Rahul Vaidya's social media presence

Rahul Vaidya is quite active on Instagram and shares all the updates about his life on his account. In a video on his Instagram handle, Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha and he can be seen playing cricket with each other. The video starts as Rahul takes a little run-up to bowl to Disha, who hits the ball and sends him running to catch it. Rahul complimented her by saying, “I didn’t know you play so well.” Disha played yet another shot which sent the ball flying quite close to the camera, as the man behind it said that it had flown just beside his ear and she apologized to him with a laugh. Rahul Vaidya wrote "New Virat Kohli lite in the making" in the caption. Several fans also complimented her batting skills in the comments section. Take a look at the post below.

