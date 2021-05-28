Rahul Vaidya Crosses Three Milestones In One Day, Shares Post Thanking 'RKVians'

Rahul Vaidya keeps his fans and followers updated on the developments that take place on his personal and professional front. The singer recently took to Twitter to share a piece of good news with his fans. He is ecstatic as he has crossed not one but three milestones in a single day.

Rahul Vaidya shares good news with fans

In the tweet, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participant wrote that he amassed 200K followers on Twitter, 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 800K subscribers on his YouTube channel. He thanked his fans for their support to reach these milestones. His tweet read, “Today is triple celebration.. 200 k on Twitter, 1.7 million on Instagram & 800 k on youtube.. thank you to all MY RKVians and everyone else!”.

Today is triple celebration..

200 k on Twitter , 1.7 million on Instagram & 800 k on youtube .. 🥳🥳🥳🤩💫 thank you to all MY RKVians and everyone else! — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 28, 2021

As soon as he shared the news with his fans, they rushed in to shower congratulatory wishes to him. Many have also said that he is yet to achieve a lot more success. One of his ardent fans said that he deserves the success that has come his way. Check out their posts and tweets below.

When you say ''My Rkvians'' 🥺💘💘

Your Rkvians are the best like you! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Ik6KGwSjPf — ααrчαn♡ (@rkvophile) May 28, 2021

You deserve this #RahulVaidya , you give what Ur fans want, you are really a hardworking guy. — Jack Johnny⚡RKVian⚡ (@RahulFan15) May 28, 2021

Congratulations,well deserving.

Proud to be ur Stan. — Disha Parmar Official FC (@DishaOfficialFC) May 28, 2021

RKV's Fam increasing day by day & I'm so happy 🥳🥳😍



1.7M followers on instagram🌝

800k subscribers on YouTube🌝

200k followers on Twitter 🌝

82k subscribers on snapchat🌝

& Many more to come😉❤️



You deserves all the love & happiness @rahulvaidya23 ❤️🤗

Keep shining❤️ — piyushRKVStan🥀❤️ (@piyushRkvstan) May 28, 2021

Proud of you can't explain in words but really proud of u . AP bhut ache insan ho bhut zada ache keep it up keep going n best of luck for every thing. Lots of love n respect for u Rkv ❤🥺#RahulVaidya — Sonam (@PathakSonam26) May 28, 2021

Your hardwork payed off champ🤗💖



Many more to come ❤️💖🎊#RahulVaidya #RKVians — J๏ήήy͒ ♛ (@_Jonathan_xo) May 28, 2021

A look into Rahul Vaidya’s Twitter

The 33-year-old singer often shares pictures and videos to give his fans a sneak peek into his life. Recently, she shared a series of his pictures on Twitter wherein he rocked an orange sweatshirt suit. Rahul was wearing an orange and black sweatshirt. He was also sporting a pair of orange sunglasses and striking various poses for the camera. Rahul also wrote an inspiring caption for the pictures. His caption read, “Don’t tell them your dreams.. show them the results.” One of his fans has compared him to the Moon by commenting on it.

Don’t tell them your dreams.. show them the results 🤟🏼😎 pic.twitter.com/bjB0GGcExD — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 26, 2021

On the work front:

Rahul Vaidya has participated in several music-related reality shows like Indian Idol 1 wherein he stood as the first runner-up, Close Up Antakshari, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and The Drama Company. The singer recently released a song dedicated to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The song is titled Aly and has already garnered over 2 million views within a day’s release. His other popular tracks are Yaad Teri which has 43 million views, Do Chaar Din which has 45 million views and Tera Intezaar has 6.2 million views on the video-sharing platform. Rahul is currently filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, Africa.

Image: @rahulvaidyarkv Instagram

