Rahul Vaidya Crosses Three Milestones In One Day, Shares Post Thanking 'RKVians'

Rahul Vaidya took to his Twitter to share exciting news with his fans. He wrote that he crossed 3 milestones in a single day. Read to know which ones.

Rahul Vaidya keeps his fans and followers updated on the developments that take place on his personal and professional front. The singer recently took to Twitter to share a piece of good news with his fans. He is ecstatic as he has crossed not one but three milestones in a single day. 

Rahul Vaidya shares good news with fans 

In the tweet, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participant wrote that he amassed 200K followers on Twitter, 1.7 million followers on Instagram and 800K subscribers on his YouTube channel. He thanked his fans for their support to reach these milestones. His tweet read, “Today is triple celebration.. 200 k on Twitter, 1.7 million on Instagram & 800 k on youtube.. thank you to all MY RKVians and everyone else!”. 

As soon as he shared the news with his fans, they rushed in to shower congratulatory wishes to him. Many have also said that he is yet to achieve a lot more success. One of his ardent fans said that he deserves the success that has come his way. Check out their posts and tweets below. 

A look into Rahul Vaidya’s Twitter 

The 33-year-old singer often shares pictures and videos to give his fans a sneak peek into his life. Recently, she shared a series of his pictures on Twitter wherein he rocked an orange sweatshirt suit. Rahul was wearing an orange and black sweatshirt. He was also sporting a pair of orange sunglasses and striking various poses for the camera. Rahul also wrote an inspiring caption for the pictures. His caption read, “Don’t tell them your dreams.. show them the results.” One of his fans has compared him to the Moon by commenting on it. 

On the work front: 

Rahul Vaidya has participated in several music-related reality shows like Indian Idol 1 wherein he stood as the first runner-up, Close Up Antakshari, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and The Drama Company. The singer recently released a song dedicated to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The song is titled Aly and has already garnered over 2 million views within a day’s release. His other popular tracks are Yaad Teri which has 43 million views, Do Chaar Din which has 45 million views and Tera Intezaar has 6.2 million views on the video-sharing platform. Rahul is currently filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, Africa. 

