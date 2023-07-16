Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Jet Off To Goa For A Double Celebration

It's a double celebration for love birds, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. As they have not only completed two years of their marriage but they are also expecting a baby soon. And to commemorate this special occasion they have gone on a special trip.

3 things you need to know

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in a lavish wedding.

Before getting married, they dated each other for several months.

The couple announced their pregnancy in May this year.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar embark on their babymoon

As parents-to-be Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar complete two years of marital bliss during their babymoon, they shared several photos from the celebration on social media. In one of the videos, the couple is seen enjoying their lunch date. In another video, Disha can be seen dancing while holding a firecracker pencil. Her singer-husband is seen cheering and clapping for her. The caption read, "2 years with you..." Take a look at the glimpses.

(Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on a lunch date in Goa | Image: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

(While Rahul opted for a black T-shirt teamed with matching joggers, Disha sported a blue shirt teamed white shorts. | Image: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

(A glimpse of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's anniversary celebration | Image: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

(While Disha Parmar was dancing, Rahul Vaidya was seen cheering for her | Image: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

More about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Their love story began after Rahul Vaidya proposed Disha Parmar on a reality show. When the actress entered the show during family week, she accepted his proposal. After the singer came outside the show, he made his relationship official with Disha. They dated for a few months before tying the knot on July 16 in 2021. They exchanged wedding vows in a lavish ceremony. After almost two years of marriage, they announced pregnancy in May this year.