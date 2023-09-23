Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Make First Public Appearance After Welcoming Baby Girl | Watch

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya embraced parenthood on Wednesday, September 20. The couple got married in 2021 and welcomed their baby girl nearly two years after tying the knot. The singer shared the good news with fans on his Instagram handle. On Saturday, the new parents made their first public appearance with their baby as Disha was discharged from the hospital.

3 things you need to know

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced their pregnancy on May 18.

The couple hosted a baby shower on August 25.

They welcomed their first child three days before Rahul’s birthday.

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya greet media persons

Three days after the birth of their baby, Disha was discharged from the hospital. On their way home, the couple was snapped by the paparazzi. In a video shared online, the new parents were seen beaming with joy as they took their newborn home.

Rahul had a lively interaction with shutterbugs present as he held the baby girl in his arms. He said, “Laxmi has arrived at our home on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. My wife and my daughter are coming home on my birthday. No one could ask for any better birthday gift than this so thank you God, thank you Disha and thank you everybody please bless our child.”

Rahul Vaidya announces birth of first child

Rahul announced the birth of his baby girl on Instagram by sharing a photo of an animated baby elephant, with the text "it’s a girl” written over it. He also shared that the mother and the newborn were doing fine.

In the caption, the singer wrote, “We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby.”