Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Share Pictures Of Their Mehendi Ceremony

With just a day left for singer Rahul Vaidya to tie the knot with his lady love, Disha Parmar in an intimate wedding, pictures from their Mehendi ceremony have been surfacing on the Internet. In the pictures, Disha can be seen sitting on a throne as Mehendi artists decorate her hands with henna. The text above her throne reads ‘dulhaniya’ (bride), Disha took to Instagram and shared videos and pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony while flaunting her henna while sharing her excitement for the big day.

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar's Mehendi ceremony

In the endearing pictures, Disha is seen dressed in a pink kurta while Rahul looks dapper in Kurta pajama. Earlier this week, photos from Disha Parmar’s bachelorette party went viral. In the photos, Disha was seen chilling with her friends as she celebrated her final days of singledom. Disha shared a video with Rahul on Instagram and wrote, “With my Handsome दूल्हा.” Rahul was quick to comment below the post and wrote, “Kal le jaunga meri dulhaniya ko!”

Rahul had popped the big question on Disha’s 26th birthday last year while he was a part of the reality game show. Rahul was seen sporting a white t-shirt with "Marry Me?" written on it. Calling her the "most beautiful girl" he has ever met, Rahul proposed to her. The singer said that he has never been more "nervous" and added that he doesn't know what took him so long to ask. Rahul said that he will be waiting for Disha's answer. A few months later, on Valentine's Day, Rahul Vaidya asked her once again if she would marry him and she said yes. The two are set to tie the knot on Friday, July 16. Recently, when asked about their plans post the wedding in an interview, Rahul Vaidya revealed they would not leave for their honeymoon soon after they tie the knot. Read further to know more about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's plans post their wedding. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Rahul Vaidya revealed that he and his wife-to-be do not have any plans for their honeymoon. When asked about their honeymoon, the Madhaniya singer joked they might have to go to Lonavala for their honeymoon due to the imposed travelling restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: DISHAPARMAR/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.