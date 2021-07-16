Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Wedding Updates: The Newly-wed Couple Greets Media; See Pics

Television personalities Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have officially tied the knot forever in a lavish wedding ceremony on July 16. The wedding was a much-anticipated event among the fans who have been following the couple since their appearance on a reality show together. The wedding garnered huge media attention and the couple took some time out of their ceremonies to personally greet the media.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar greet the media on their wedding day

Donning their heavy wedding attires, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar stepped out to greet the media personally on their wedding day. Acknowledging the love and support the couple received throughout their wedding journey from the media and fans, the duo heartily thanked the paparazzi and their viewers. They also did not disappoint the cameras as they posed for several pictures together.

Rahul said, '''Thank you so much for being here from Disha and Me and both our families. Thank you for your and the readers' and viewers' blessings. I will first let Disha speak''. Taking the microphone, Disha Continued, ''I think you have said it all. There is nothing left to say now. Thank you to all the readers and viewers who were waiting for our wedding. I have only been seeing myself on Instagram for the past couple of days. I meant I have been seeing us both on social media. I was tired of myself actually. Please give us your blessings''.

More on Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding

The internet has been buzzing with excitement because of Rahul and Disha's wedding. The couple made sure to keep their fans involved in their wedding ceremonies as they often uploaded pictures and videos from their respective Instagram handles. After postponing their wedding once due to the pandemic, the couple left no leaf unturned as they invited their family as well as several friends from the industry.

The recent posts on the couple's Instagram shared a closer look at their wedding ceremonies like Haldi and Mehendi. Earlier, the couple also shared a look at the dance practises with friends and family. Recently, Rahul Vaidya's Instagram story shared the exciting news of his new single titled 'Matthe Te Chamkan' with Aishwarya Bhandari.

Pic Credit: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram

IMAGE- VIRANDER CHAWLA

