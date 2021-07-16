Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar's Faces Smeared With Haldi During Pre-wedding Ceremony; See Pic

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar, who are neck-deep in their wedding festivities, recently treated fans with some amazing pictures from their Haldi ceremony. After mesmerizing fans with the Mehendi ceremony, the vibrant pictures from the Haldi ceremony show how the two are excited about the big day.

Rahul Vaidya, and Disha Parmar's Haldi ceremony pics

After the Haldi ceremony on July 15, Disha was spotted with her hands covered in a white cloth, which is a sure sign that her chooda ceremony also took place during the day. Disha was spotted in a pastel kurta and pink dupatta, cautiously keeping her hands safe, while Rahul was clicked in a floral shirt. The lovebirds, who are all set to tie the knot on July 16, have been sharing loved-up photos and videos of the numerous ceremonies on Instagram.



For the Haldi ceremony, Disha Parmar could be seen wearing a yellow outfit, with turmeric smeared all over her. In a boomerang video shared by a fan club, she could be seen playing with rose petals. In one picture, the bride-to-be was showered with kisses by her girlfriends. On the other hand, Rahul wore a yellow kurta and white pajama set for the function. His sister Shruti Vaidya shared a photo of herself wearing a yellow saree with a green and gold border, and wrote, “My Haldi will make him glow.” In one video, she could be seen dancing at the function.



Rahul and Disha announced their wedding date in a joint statement last week. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on the 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,” the note, shared on their respective social media accounts, read. Earlier, the two stars shared pictures from their Mehendi ceremony where the love birds looked beautiful while showcasing henna on their hands.

IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.