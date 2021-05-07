Rahul Vaidya Dramatically Kisses GF Disha Parmar's Hand Before Leaving For Cape Town

Reality star and singer Rahul Vaidya was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as he was gearing up for his flight to Cape Town. After a successful run on Bigg Boss 13, he will be seen participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which is expected to kick off soon. In a recent spotted video, he can be seen bidding goodbye to his lady love, Disha Parmar, with a series of romantic gestures. Other television celebrities like Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli were also seen at the airport as they are also expected to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Rahul Vaidya heads to Cape Town

Indian singer Rahul Vaidya was recently spotted at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport and the clip has been leaving all his fans hungry for more. In the paparazzi video, his girlfriend and television actor Disha Parmar was seen dropping him off at the airport. Rahul Vaidya was seen openly showcasing his love for the actor before leaving for his flight. He was seen giving Disha a tight hug as he is going to be away for a few weeks. He also went down on one knee at the airport and kissed her palm dramatically before bidding goodbye.

Rahul Vaidya made it a point to follow proper COVID 19 protocols which are an essential part of travelling now. In the pap shot, he can be seen maintaining a safe distance from the crowd while wearing his face mask at all times. He was also seen carrying extra facemasks as double masking has become the new norm.

In the video, Rahul Vaidya has opted for a simple airport look with a purple zipper hoodie and a pair of blue jeans. Disha Parmar, on the other hand, is seen wearing a simple blue tshirt and a matching pair of bottoms. Have a look at the video here.

The newest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be filmed in Cape Town and all contestants have already headed to the decided location. Television and reality stars like Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, and Nikki Tamboli are amongst the many celebs who will be a part of the show,

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA’S INSTAGRAM

