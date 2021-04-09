Rahul Vaidya Enjoys THIS Song As He Begins His Day With A Home Workout Session | Watch

Rahul Vaidya posted a video in which the actor was seen working out in the morning. He posted the video along with the popular Brown Munde song which has gotten immensely popular. The actor received comments from fans who seemed to enjoy the song and the video posted by the singer. They were amazed as they saw the former Bigg Boss contestant working out and complimented him on his fitness.

Rahul Vaidya working out with Brown Munde in the background

Rahul Vaidya was seen working out with a resistance band as he tried to get his stretches right. The singer soon panned the camera to show fans a glimpse of his home and what’s around. He was seen laying on a flat surface as he worked out. The actor showed off his workout band as he panned the camera around his room. The song in the background played along and the singer seemed to be having a gala time working out. Fans seemed quite impressed watching the singer take up the fit lifestyle and share such a video. They complimented him on his discipline and appreciated him for posting the video.

Further on, fans also seemed amazed by the song the singer used for the video posted by him. The song Brown Munde has gotten immensely popular and has been used in several Reel videos on Instagram. Over time, the song garnered tremendous popularity and also saw a number of memes made on the song. His fans were quite surprised as they witnessed Rahul Vaidya use the song for his workout. They praised the actor by way of emojis in the comment section of his post. The singer himself addressed the song in his caption by writing “Brown Munda”. Fans seemed to agree with the singer’s caption and thus commented positively in response to it.

Rahul Vaidya also posted the same video on his stores where fans watched him workout. Though the video was the same, the one uploaded on the feeds was more detailed and longer in duration. In the Stories video, Rahul simply panned the video and gave a thumbs up at the end of the reel video as it concluded.

Source: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

