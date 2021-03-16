Rahul Vaidya Flaunts His Splendid Anarkali While Dancing On 'Khwaja Mere Khwaja'; WATCH

Indian singer, Rahul Vaidya recently took to his Instagram to share his dance on A.R. Rahman's Khwaja Mere Khwaja. Rahul flaunts his splendid Anarkali in the reel while taking spins on the song. His friends and fans cannot keep calm since then.

Rahul Vaidya's dance on Khwaja Mere Khwaja

Indian singer Rahul Vaidya is known for participating in the first season of Indian Idol where he was declared the first runner-up. Rahul was recently seen dancing on Jodha Akbar's song Khwaja Mere Khwaja in an Anarkali designed by Umang Mehta. The singer who is attending his friend, Megha R. Israni's wedding took to his Instagram to share a reel in which he is performing the key step of the Sufi song. The video moves in slow-motion as Rahul takes spins flaunting his outfit.

Celebrities including Aly Goni are drooling over Rahul Vaidya's Instagram reel. While expressing their love for the singer, his friends commented on the video. While Aly Goni wrote 'Ali ka dulara', Gaurav Parikh on the other hand commented with some 'heart' emoticons.

Apart from his friends, Rahul's fans also could not remain calm seeing his moves. Ever since the Yaad Teri singer posted the reel, his fans are showering their love. Some spammed with 'heart' and 'heart face' emojis while others said that they love him. One Instagram user also asked when Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are planning to party with Aly Goni and Jasmine.

Rahul Vaidya poses in Anarkali

Before posting the reel, Rahul also posted a series in which he posed wearing the Anarkali. In the caption, the singer wrote that he was at his dearest Megha Israni and Yash Bhatia's beautiful wedding. He further gave credits to Umang Mehta for his outfit, Israni Photography for the picture, and Alberto Torresi for his footwear. Rahul also mentioned that he was in Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

Rahul's fans were loving the outfit and therefore rushed to comment on the picture. While some were drooling over Rahul, others were complimenting him for his outfit. Emojis were raining in the comment section.

Promo Image Source: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram handle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.